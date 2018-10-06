NASA UK makes ‘modest’ contribution to Okiya Omtatah

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 09:49, Updated October 6th 2018 at 09:53 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (UK Chapter) has lauded the exploits of activist Okiya Omtatah (pictured) in standing up with Kenyans in their hour of need.

Chair Kivindyo Ndivo said Kenyans ought to support Omtatah as he steps in to fill a void caused by political realignments in the country.

"The country is in dire need of conscientious people who will take it upon themselves to defend public interest. He not only needs our moral support, he needs resource support," Ndivo said.

He revealed that the NASA UK chapter is supporting Omtatah and had already made a modest contribution in support of his public interest litigation exploits. He called on other organizations to do likewise.

"It is all about a better Kenya, a Kenya in which we can all be proud. If public interest advocacy is left purely to politicians Kenyans will be in for a rude shock," Vice Chair George Osore said.

Members Nelly Odendo, Dr Tee Breya and Sam Okoth said they are determined to stand with fellow Kenyans to liberate the country from the yoke of bad governance, punitive policies and myopic political leadership.

"We still believe that only a broad-based coalition of ideas, resolves and mission will come to the aid of Kenyans. That is why, from our small corner, we are supporting public interest litigation. We hope everyone else will play their part," Ms Odendo said.

Omtatah has filed numerous public interest cases and has transformed himself into the run-to-person for Kenyan public.

