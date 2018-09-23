survey
Burial of MV Nyerere victims begin as death toll clocks 218 Next Story
Ferry Tragedy: One person rescued as death toll climbs to 207 Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Survivor pulled from capsized Tanzanian ferry as death toll reaches 218

By Reuters | Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 09:45, Updated September 23rd 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3
Tanzanian authorities patrolling the scene to retrieve bodies. [Photo: Reuters]

Divers rescued a man from the wreck of an overcrowded Tanzanian ferry on Saturday, two days after it capsized on Lake Victoria killing at least two people.

Bodies continued to float to the surface around the vessel, which initial estimates suggested had been carrying more than 300 people. State broadcaster TBC said late on Saturday the death toll had reached 218.

ALSO READ: Death toll in Tanzania’s ferry tragedy rises to 166

Four navy divers resumed their search inside the sunken MV Nyerere early on Saturday after hearing sounds that suggested signs of life.

They pulled one man out of the overturned ship and he was rushed to hospital, a Reuters witness said. His condition was not immediately known.

On Friday, President John Magufuli ordered the arrest of those responsible for the sinking.

Dozens of relatives stood crying by the shoreline as they waited for information on their loved ones. Coffins were lined up nearby awaiting bodies being pulled from the vessel, which lay belly up in the water just meters from the shoreline.

“The ferry overturned very fast and covered us,” survivor Charles Ngarima told Reuters. “I was lucky that I was able to swim under water not knowing where I was swimming to... While trying to swim to safety, I found a number of metal bars that cut my face and the back of my head.”

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Another survivor, Jennifer Idhoze, said the ferry had capsized because it was overloaded. “I was able to jump out of the ferry... That is how I survived,” she said.

Works, Transport and Communication Minister Isack Kamwelwe said the government was sending special equipment to aid the rescue effort.

“This equipment will increase efficiency in the rescue operation and we will continue with the search until we are satisfied that we have rescued everyone,” he told Reuters.

ALSO READ: New jetty brightens Kisumu’s fortunes in regional oil trade

The ferry sank on Thursday evening just a few metres from the dock on Ukerewe, the lake’s biggest island.

 

 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Tanzanian Ferry
Lake Victoria
MV Nyerere
Isack Kamwelwe
Ukerewe
President Magufuli

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

New jetty brightens Kisumu’s fortunes in regional oil trade

New jetty brightens Kisumu’s fortunes in regional oil trade

Magufuli orders arrest of MV Nyerere operators over ‘negligence’

Magufuli orders arrest of MV Nyerere operators over ‘negligence’

Uhuru, Raila condole with victims of ill-fated MV Nyerere

Uhuru, Raila condole with victims of ill-fated MV Nyerere

Tanzania ferry tragedy: Death toll soars to 136

Tanzania ferry tragedy: Death toll soars to 136

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited