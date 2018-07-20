29 year old in court for committing an unnatural act with cow

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

John Mwaura, 29, was charged with committing unnatural act with a cow in Murunyu Village Nakuru County. He pleaded guilty to the offence: [Harun Wathari, Standard]

A 29 year old Nakuru man accused of committing an unnatural act with a cow on Thursday pleaded guilty to the offence.

John Mwaura while in court before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo accepted to have the committed the offence.

ALSO READ: Ex-prison beauty queen sentenced to death

Mwaura as per the charge sheet committed the offence on July 17, 2017 at Murunyu village in Bahati, Nakuru County.

Facts surrounding the case indicate that Mwaura was caught in the act at around 3PM by the owner of the act at the cows shed where it had been tied.

Francis Mwangi allegedly had gone to his farm to harvest beans and arrival noted that there was someone inside the cow shed.

“The complainant arrived home and noted there was a young man inside the shed. The man was standing behind the cow,” read part of the facts of the case.

Mwangi on moving closer was able to see the man in the act and he raised an alarm and together with neighbors managed to arrest the man. The man was arrested and taken to Bahati Police station.

Asked to mitigate the man said he had nothing to say.

The court however asked for a probation report before sentencing him. The case will be mentioned on July 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: Two suspected robbers shot dead in Nakuru