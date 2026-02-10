×
The Standard

Kalonzo Musyoka: My time has come

By Irene Githinji | Feb. 10, 2026

Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses Kenyans living in diaspora at Baltimore in Maryland on February 8, 2026. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he shelved his presidential ambitions for 15 political years and is now seeking to be on the ballot in the 2027 General Election.

.

.

.

The Standard
