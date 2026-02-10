NHC, Masinde Muliro University ink deal to construct Sh90m lecture hall

Audio By Vocalize

Masinde Muliro University seeks to improve academic infrastructure due to the high student population. [File, Standard]

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and the National Housing Corporation (NHC) have signed a partnership to construct a modern hall complex at a cost of Sh90 million to curb the accommodation crisis amid rising student population.

The project, expected to be complete in four months using the Expanded Polystyrene System (EPS), an innovative building technology, is aimed at improving the university's academic infrastructure due to the high student population that has so far hit 23,000.

During the signing of the partnership at the university's main campus in Kakamega Town, MMUST Vice Chancellor Solomon Shibairo, NHC Managing Director David Mathu and Board Chairman Yusuf Chanzu said the partnership is focused on high-quality infrastructure solutions for public institutions across the country.

"We are having this partnership at a very timely period because from 2021 and 2022 we have seen a rapid increase of students joining this university where 9,000 students could sit for an exam but right now we are having 23,000 students sitting for exam which requires more space and that is why we are engaging NHC for construction of modern state of arts lecture halls besides the construction of 2,500 affordable housing units that the President William Ruto has given this great university to accommodate our learners," said Prof Shibairo.

The VC lauded the technology used in the construction of the modern state-of-the-art lecture hall by NHC, saying that it is going to take less time, besides being cost-effective.

"Due to a shortage of classrooms, we decided to engage NHC for this project, and after its completion in the next four months, the complex is going to have an extra class that will accommodate extra 1,700 students. Due to prudent and good stewardship of the university council, management and senate, the Sh90 million is going to come from internally generated funds," said Shibairo.

NHC MD Mathu said the corporation will use 100 per cent EPS panels, an innovative building technology that is cost-effective, durable and environmentally friendly.

"This facility will greatly enhance the learning environment for students while supporting the university’s expanding academic programmes. As enrolment continues to rise across our, this project is therefore both timely and strategic, and NHC will undertake the construction works using 100 per cent EPS," said Mathu.

The MD explained that the innovative technology is cost-effective, time-efficient, durable, and environmentally friendly, which aligns with its commitment to sustainable and climate-conscious construction practices.

"By adopting EPS technology, we are not only delivering modern, high-quality facilities, but also promoting efficient use of public resources. The project will also be used by students for learning the new EPS technology. The lecture hall complex has been carefully designed to cater for diverse academic needs," said Mathu.

"It will comprise two lecture halls with a seating capacity of 100 students each, two lecture halls accommodating 140 students each, and two large lecture halls with a capacity of up to 450 students each," he added.

NHC Board chair Chanzu said the signing of the project agreement is a clear demonstration of the Corporation’s commitment to partnering with institutions of higher learning to enhance their infrastructure and create conducive environments for teaching, learning and research.

"The NHC's broader mandate of supporting national development through the provision of quality infrastructure not only in housing, but also within key public institutions. Over the years, NHC has continued to leverage its technical expertise to partner with government agencies, learning institutions and county governments to deliver facilities that enhance service delivery and improve the quality of life of Kenyans," he said.

"This project will be implemented using environmentally friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient building technology and the team of experienced professionals is fully committed to delivering this project on time, and we look forward to handing it over by June this year," he added.