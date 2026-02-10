Call to reform agriculture for increased output

Audio By Vocalize

A tea plucking machine at James Finlays Tea Estate in Kericho County. [File, Standard]

Kenya must urgently step up investment in agricultural mechanisation, irrigation and skills to cut food imports and stabilise supply, policymakers and investors said in Nairobi as Africa and Europe intensified cooperation on agrifood investment.

Speaking during the public-private dialogue on mobilising the private sector for sustainable trade and investment in the agrifood sector in Africa, representing the Ministry of Agriculture, Cabinet Secretary for ICT William Kabogo said agriculture continues to anchor growth and jobs, but requires faster structural reform.

Kabogo said low productivity and climate pressure are constraining a sector that remains central to the economy. “Agriculture contributes about 22 per cent of GDP and supports nearly 70 per cent of employment through forward and backward linkages,” Mr. Kabogo said. “However, the sector faces financing gaps, infrastructure deficits and growing climate risks.”

He said Kenya was seeking partnerships with private investors and development partners to scale up mechanisation, irrigation and value addition. “Public–private engagement is critical to mobilising investment for sustainable trade and long-term growth in agriculture,” he said.

European partners used the forum to position themselves as enablers of Kenya’s mechanisation drive, with Romania offering technology, expertise and trade links.

Romania’s Secretary of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florian Emil Dumitru, said Africa–Europe technology partnerships were essential to improving productivity. “Technology matters because Africa needs strong partnerships with European states,” Mr. Dumitru said. “Romania is one of Europe’s leading agricultural producers by land area, and we are open to direct cooperation with African governments and the private sector.”

He said Kenya has significant untapped agricultural potential but remains constrained by low yields. “Kenya has about 6.3 million hectares of agricultural land, yet wheat yields average only about one tonne per hectare,” Mr. Dumitru said. “With investment in irrigation and agricultural mechanisation, productivity and resilience can improve significantly.”

Mr. Dumitru said Romania was ready to share expertise in cereals, agro-processing and farm machinery, including tractors and irrigation equipment, while expanding trade.

“Kenya currently imports about 2.7 million tonnes of wheat,” he said. “Deeper cooperation can help support local production, alongside trade.”

Romania’s Ambassador to Kenya, Gentiana Serbu, said agriculture is a core pillar of strengthening bilateral relations. “We have already signed a memorandum of understanding on agricultural research, but the potential is much bigger,” Ambassador Serbu said, adding that Romania adopted an Africa Strategy in 2023 focused on security, development and education.

Opening the dialogue, OECD Deputy Secretary-General František Růžička warned that Africa’s agrifood sector remains under-invested despite its economic importance. “Agriculture and food systems account for around 20 per cent of GDP in Africa and provide jobs for more than 60 per cent of the workforce,” Mr. Růžička said. “Yet the continent remains highly dependent on global food markets.”

He cited OECD and FAO projections showing Africa’s net imports of basic food commodities are expected to rise by 55 per cent by 2034, even as foreign direct investment into agrifood remains below five per cent of total inflows.

Mr. Růžička said targeted, high-quality investment could generate jobs more intensively than many other sectors, while supporting value addition and resilience.

He also pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key enabler. “Intra-African trade in agricultural products has increased by about 20 per cent over the past decade,” he said, citing lower border bottlenecks and reduced trade costs.

However, he warned that regulatory barriers, particularly land access rules, continue to deter investors in parts of East Africa.

Mr. Růžička urged faster execution. “The food that is in the mouth is not yet in the belly,” he said. “Africa must move from dialogue to implementation.”