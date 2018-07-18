KPA vows to continue supporting PMAESA Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Is Ekuru Aukot seeking justice at The Hague?

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 16:01, Updated July 18th 2018 at 16:51 GMT +3
Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuro Aukot : His mission at The Hague is unclear. [File, Standard]

Thirdway Party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot is at The Hague in Netherlands for purposes he has not made public. 

The Standard established that Dr Aukot left the country on Sunday morning to the Netherlands and is expected back over the weekend. Posts on his Instagram page confirmed that he is at The Hague.

ALSO READ: MPs in near fist fight over CS Macharia

 We could not confirm why the lawyer is at The Hague  but reports claim he could be seeking justice for the victims of the 2017 election violence and the Isiolo and Turkana killings.

Speculation that  he is disturbed by police killings one community Isiolo. He recently termed the Isiolo killings as genocide.

Our calls to the Secretary General Fredrick Okango and the National Chairman Mr Miruru Waweru to confirm the same went unanswered.

On Monday, Aukot was not at the launch of the book The Failed Quest for Electoral Justice by John Onyando at Hotel Intercontinental, Nairobi, to where he had been invited by the National Human Rights Commission.

The book highlights the Opposition's quest for justice after the 2017 elections.

The chief guest at that event was Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga.

Aukot  ran for president  in  the 2017 General Election came a distant third after NASA's Raila Odinga.

He conceded defeat to President Uhuru in the October repeat poll and urged him to unite the country.

ALSO READ: KICC boss picked to lead Africa’s meetings lobby

In the recent past the Thirdway Party leader has been very vocal about insecurity in northern-eastern Kenya, corruption and the cost of living.

In Isiolo, border clashes have led to closure of schools and destruction of property.

Early this month, three people were shot dead in Eldera, near the Isiolo-Garissa border with 250 others displaced over boundary row.

There have been rising cases of killings in Turkana's troubled Kapedo area even after President Uhuru ordered a shoot-to-kill instructions against bandits terrorising the area.

Earlier this month, Aukot  asked the Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe to apologise to Kenyans or face sacking for speaking in favour of the Chinese managing the Standard Gauge Railway  after The Standard exposed their mistreatment of Kenyan workers.

In a statement, Aukot termed Kiraithe's statement as 'ridiculous and careless'.

 

ALSO READ: Congo's Bemba seeks release after war crimes acquittal

RELATED TOPICS:
Thirdway Party
Dr Ekuru Aukot
The Hague
ICC
2017 General Election

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why Congo warlord's conviction was overturned

Why Congo warlord's conviction was overturned

Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol thrill fans in epic show

Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol thrill fans in epic show

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited