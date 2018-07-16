Attacking Raila and Uhuru might deny Ruto presidency, Keter warns

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 13:49, Updated July 16th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter at a past function. He says it will difficult for Deputy President William Ruto ascend to the presidency if his allies continue to attack Raila and Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

The 2022 presidential debate continues to stir emotions with Jubilee leaders in the Rift Valley differing on whether political rhetoric is strengthening or derailing Deputy President (DP) William Ruto’s plans to statehouse.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has alluded that it will be difficult for Ruto to ascend to presidency if his supporters continue hurling insults at former premier Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The vibrant legislator who survived an ouster last week after the court of appeal reversed an earlier decision to nullify his election spoke on Monday morning during a local radio talk show.

He claimed a section of leaders surrounding the DP were at the forefront accusing Raila and Kenyatta yet the duo would shape fortunes in the 2022 elections.

“I have always said that the DP is intelligent but those surrounding him are led by their stomachs and are at the centre of handouts and contracts. They cannot see the present and future because they are selfish and have hidden agendas,”

He added: “These individuals have already spoiled [things] for Ruto. Twenty twenty two is a difficult climb unless the DP heeds to what we are telling him,”

Keter was categorical that fighting the duo will not augur well for DP’s ambitions to climb to presidency in 2022.

“At the moment, we need each other, we need to endear ourselves to all communities, it is unfortunate that there are some leaders who are quick to train accusations on the two leaders,” he said.

He added: “In 1963 Jaramogi Oginga and Jommo Kenyatta united and clinched power. A similar script was used by former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki. In 2017, Mr. Ruto and Kenyatta united and formed government, the bottom line is at moment things are worse because we are always trading insults because there is no respect for each other,”

Keter spoke in response to sentiments made by a section of leaders who have been hitting the former premier ever since he started cooperating with President Uhuru in March

But speaking on phone, Nandi senator Kiprotich Cherargei insisted that their mission is to strengthen DP’s bid to statehouse.

Cherargei who has constantly told Ruto to be cautious in his dealings with the former premier said they were united in supporting him and not scuttling his plans.

“Even as we work with him in 2022’s bid, it is ideal that he be alert and cautious at the same time,” he said.