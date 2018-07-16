Tana River MPs oppose proposals to merge Bura and Galole

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

Garsen MP Ali Wario at a past function. (File, Standard)

Leaders in Tana River County have expressed their objection to proposals to merge two constituencies.

Electoral experts have warned that due to low population and other unfavourable indicators, the county should have two constituencies instead of three. But leadersargue that merging constituencies will create electoral districts that are too big to manage.

Reports indicated last week that 27 constituencies countrywide could be scrapped in the forthcoming boundariesreview if they fail the population threshold set by the Constitution.

Bura and Galole constituencies which have been proposed for merger have low population despite their expansive sizes.

Garsen MP Ali Wario and his Galole counterpart Said Hiribae said yesterday that the proposed merger will affect service delivery and development projects spearheaded by the Constituency Development Fund, hence lead to further marginalisation of the region.

“We are opposed to the proposal to reduce the constituencies in Tana River County because this will affect our work and deny the people the right representation,” said Wario at Maridhiano Hall in Garsen town during a farewell party for outgoing Tana Delta Sub County Director of Education Geoffrey Munguti