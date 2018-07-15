Will Rift Valley rebels tow the line after surviving knife that shred former giants?

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 11:20, Updated July 15th 2018 at 11:28 GMT +3

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen with his supporters after the Court of Appeal upheld his election. [File, Standard]

The Eldoret Court of Appeal ruling on Jubilee rebels –Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Bowen Kangogo (Marakwet East) –will no doubt tilt the political matrix in the vote-rich Rift Valley.

Their victory served as a comeback for the Jubilee Party rebels in the Ritf Valley sending early signals on the protracted political battle within Jubilee rank and file in Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold that they are far from being done and dusted.

Keter enjoys a fanatical following in Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties and it came out clear when he opted to do scanty campaigns in Nandi Hills to drum up support for Governor Jackson Mandogo in the jubilee nominations last year.

On his part Bowen's journey involved beating former Cabinet Secretary Linah Kilimo and a lukewarm support from Ruto to win his reelection.

The streak of rebellion was evident in Keter's victory address to people outside the court where blamed unnamed senior people who wanted him out of Parliament for political reasons.

In a characteristically outspoken speech he said he will not be compelled from speaking out against corruption which he said was why 'seniors' wanted him down.

“They were fighting me because of my firm stance on graft. But I am telling them I am unshaken,” Keter told Sunday Standard. In an apparent indication of a looming rebellion, Keter said that William Ruto did not have space for brilliant and bold leaders in his stable.

In January Keter, Bowen and Moiben MP Silas Tiren revolted against the Jubilee Party’s agreed line up for the National Assembly’s parliamentary seats leadership and went ahead to win positions.

Keter, Bowen and Tiren attracted the wrath of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto after they ran and won leadership positions in different parliamentary committees.

The three defied party directives to step down from the positions and it took the hand of the president and his deputy who summoned the MPs their committees to denounce their election of the legislators for their ouster to succeed.

The three MPs later on went to accuse the Deputy President of frustrating their efforts to lead the committees of the National assembly.

In a heated meeting at a Nairobi Hotel, the MPs stood up to Ruto and accused him, to his face, of undermining them.

Together with Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, the three are perfectly poised to be an alternative voice to Ruto's directives in Rift Valley politics.

Yesterday Bowen said that he was not, but a politician with an independent mind.

“It is easy to be tagged as a rebel when you speak your mind in politics. As an elected leader, I will strive to maintain an independent mind on issues,” Bowen said.

BOwen says he has no issues with the DP because they are all leaders in different ranks and each has a mandate with the electorate which must be fulfilled.

“Of course i support Ruto’s bid for 2022, that is not in question. He has the ability to leader the country and take it forward.”

While some labeled Keter a rebel without cause and that his outspokenness is just but noise to keep him relevant in the Rift Valley politics, others believe he could be the next big thing in the region, equating his rebellious streak to that of those who have come before him such as Jean Marie Seroney (Tinderet) and Chelagat Mutai (Eldoret North) who have their names in the political wall of fame in Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

Keter has indeed not limited his political operations to his Nandi Hills constituency but has instead traversed the greater Rift Valley, for instance leading recent demonstration by maize farmers in Uasin Gishu.