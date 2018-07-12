Kisumu to beam Obama’s event Previous Story
Chief dies during World Cup semi-final showdown

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 22:55 GMT +3

An assistant chief collapsed and died while watching the World Cup semi-final match between France and Belgium on Tuesday night.

The Olepito sub-location assistant chief, Stanislaus Ekisa, was pronounced dead at Nambale sub-county hospital.

His wife, Mary Ekisa, said her husband did not exhibit any signs of illness during the day and later left home to watch the football match at a local joint.

Mrs Ekisa received word that her husband had collapsed and had been rushed to hospital.

She said the chief was a staunch football fan.

“I was called and told to go to Centre, Nambale, as my husband had been rushed there after collapsing. My husband was pronounced dead at the hospital. I was told he never uttered a word,” she said.

Their kin

The family wants a postmortem conducted to establish what killed the assistant chief.

Eyewitness accounts said Mr Ekisa was seated on a chair and drinking soda when he collapsed.

“We want to know whether the death was caused by illness or something else,” said a family member.

Residents of Olepito described Ekisa as a humble and dedicated administrator.

The body was transferred to the Busia County Referral Hospital.

Separately, boda boda operators have complained about rising insecurity after a colleague was killed and his body dumped in a maize plantation near Ebenezah along the Busia-Kisumu road.

James Barasa, a brother of the victim, Daniel Okware, said insecurity was high and asked police to conduct frequent patrols.

“He was hit by a blunt object on the head and his motorbike stolen. We are worried because criminals are roaming the town,” said Mr Barasa.

