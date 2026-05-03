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AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools

By Okumu Modachi | May. 3, 2026
AI-powered “Kiswate” platform aims to tackle ghost learners, teacher absenteeism, and funding leaks in Kenya’s education sector.[iStock]

An artificial intelligence-driven solution could help curb corruption and inefficiencies in Kenya’s education sector if adopted by government and schools, a data scientist has said.

The sector has long been dogged by corruption allegations, particularly involving ‘ghost’ learners and schools that have siphoned billions in public funds.

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AI in education Kenya Ghost learners crackdown Digital class register Kiswate
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