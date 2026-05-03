AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools

AI-powered “Kiswate” platform aims to tackle ghost learners, teacher absenteeism, and funding leaks in Kenya’s education sector.[iStock]

An artificial intelligence-driven solution could help curb corruption and inefficiencies in Kenya’s education sector if adopted by government and schools, a data scientist has said.

The sector has long been dogged by corruption allegations, particularly involving ‘ghost’ learners and schools that have siphoned billions in public funds.