BREAKING NEWS
X
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits
Counties jostle for piece of Obama on visit Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Officer questions identity of police on list to quell unrest

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3
Police Inspector Lina Kogei when she took witness stand to testify at the Kisumu court during the inquest over baby Samantha Pendo's death on June 11, 2018. She was the commander in-charge of police operations at Tumaini Front line with seventeen other officers during the attack. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

A senior police officer has questioned the identity of some of those sent to maintain order in Nyalenda, Kisumu, in the wake of election violence last year.

Yesterday, Chief Inspector Mohamed Ali told an inquest into the death of baby Samantha Pendo (pictured) that neither he nor police officers working under him carried out any duties in Nyalenda during the period the infant was killed.

ALSO READ: 17 officers conducted raid on day Baby Pendo was killed

According to a police deployment order that was presented in court, Mr Ali was listed with 16 other officers, including three from his station, to maintain law and order in parts of Nyalenda.

However, Ali, a deputy OCS in charge of Railway Police Station, told the court that even though their names were listed in the document, officers from his station did not report to Nyalenda and were instead protecting their area of jurisdiction.

“The court should conduct an identification parade to establish who the other officers are because I have never seen or heard about them anywhere in Kisumu,” said Ali.

Ali told the court that the baby's father was his close friend and that he and other officers were guarding assets belonging to Kenya Railways during the skirmishes.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

During the election period, he said only seven police officers were guarding the assets of Kenya Railways and only three others were deployed to Nyawita polling station on election day.

“There is someone trying to evade his responsibility and the person must carry his own cross,” said the chief inspector.

RELATED TOPICS:
baby pendo's inquest
baby samantha pendo
police brutality
victims of police brutality

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police stop killing us, cries Slum youths’ Network

Police stop killing us, cries Slum youths’ Network

Baby Pendo died of internal bleeding – doctor

Baby Pendo died of internal bleeding – doctor

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited