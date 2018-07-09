Nine still to be brought out of Thai cave Next Story
Reuters reporters to face trial for 'breaking' secrecy law Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Asia

China chili fest gets off to scorching start

By AFP | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 10:37, Updated July 9th 2018 at 10:41 GMT +3

An annual chili pepper festival kicked off Monday in central China's spice-loving Hunan province with a chili-eating contest in which the winner set a blistering pace by downing a gut-busting 50 peppers in just over a minute.

ALSO READ: China mourns ‘psychic’ cat that predicted six World Cup games

Local boy Tang Shuaihui took home a 3-gramme 24-karat gold coin for winning the competition, which is put on by a local theme park in the county of Ningxiang and now in its second year.

With doctors on hand just in case, ten contestants each held plates heaped with 50 Tabasco chili peppers, racing to be the first to finish off the red-hot fruits.

Tang cleared his plate in just 68 seconds in a contest held in nearly sweltering temperatures weather and as competitors sat in a shallow pool filled with water and three tonnes of floating chilis.

"He finished them at an amazing speed, barely after the emcee had finished speaking," said Sun Minying, an employee at the theme park, called the Tanhe Ancient City.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The Tabasco pepper has a rank of 30,000-50,000 on the Scoville Heat Scale that measures the piquancy of chilis, which puts it somewhere between a jalapeno and a habanero.

The peppers bobbing in the pool, however, were of a far weaker variety, partly to avoid irritating the contestants' skin.

Hunan cuisine is marked by its fiery peppers and richly coloured dishes and is considered among China's eight great food traditions along with Sichuan, Cantonese and other cuisines.

The festival lasts until the end of August, with a fresh chili-eating contest held daily.

ALSO READ: How Chinese reap fortune in World Cup betting

RELATED TOPICS:
chili pepper festival
China
chili-eating contest

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How Chinese reap fortune in World Cup betting

How Chinese reap fortune in World Cup betting

Tycoon dies after falling while posing for a picture

Tycoon dies after falling while posing for a picture

Why Trump wants to block China Mobile from US

Why Trump wants to block China Mobile from US

US pours billions in Kenya to rival China dominance

US pours billions in Kenya to rival China dominance

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited