Woman shocks crowd with Sh100m pledge for President Uhuru

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3
Dorothy Ogolla Khaduyu with police on July 7 2018. She claimed that she had been sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to represent him and pledge Sh100m in aide of construction of a hall at Nangina Girls in Funyula. [Standard]

Police are investigating a woman who claimed she had been sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to pledge Sh100 million at a funds drive in Funyula Constituency.

This, when the President was not even invited to the event at St Cecilia Girls Nangina at the weekend. The harambee had been organised to help construction of a hall.

ALSO READ: Wetang’ula: I support handshake for the sake of unity

Dorothy Khaduyu stunned the crowd that included Funyula MP Oundo Mudenyo, when she said she had a letter from State House authorising her to stand in for the President. She claimed Uhuru was aware she was representing him.

She was arrested after all Government officials said they were unaware of the arrangement.

