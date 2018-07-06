Apply for Helb loans, locals urged

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 21:26 GMT +3

Students from Kilifi County have been urged to apply the Higher Education Loans Board loan to further their studies. [File, Standard]

Kilifi County Executive officer of Education and ICT Professor Gabriel Katana yesterday urged eligible students to apply the Higher Education Loans Board loan to further their studies.

He said this after the CEO HELB Charles Ringera noted that only 7 residents of Kilifi County applied for the postgraduate scholarships for the last four financial years.

In a letter to the Kilifi county government HLEB states that every year the Board awards partial scholarship to Kenyans pursuing Masters and Doctor of Philosophy (Phd).

The value of each scholarship award Sh200, 000 and Sh450, 000 for masters and PhD programs respectively. The last four financial years only seven applicants from your County applied and were awarded the scholarship.

The report further advised the County to create a revolving fund which will be managed by the loans board and urged the County Government to encourage students to apply for HELB loans for 2018/2019 financial year.

Speaking in his office, Prof.Katana who is also the chairman Kilifi County Education Board said it has been noted that despite all the opportunities to fund education many eligible residents of Kilifi do not apply the HELB fund.

“It is reported from HELB that only 7 students from Kilifi County applied and were granted the HELB Scholarship for post graduates studies yet there are many who could benefit from this fund but have not presented their request,” said Prof Katana.

Prof Katana said more than 2000 students from the County could benefit from the kitty.

“We have had a good number of our students joining Universities and Colleges but a number of them having dropped and others differed because they could not raise money for their education but with the availability of the County Scholarship funds the students can pay their fees and later apply for the postgraduate scholarship to further their different courses,” he said.

He said the County Government will create a database for all the graduates.

Katana said the County started discussions since 2014 with the aim of committing sum funds to be accessed by Kilifi students that would be managed by HELB.

“A draft service was drawn awaiting further deliberations between HELB and the County Government. This will lead to an establishment of a revolving fund in which students coming from Kilifiu will be able to access in terms of loans,” he said.

Early this earlier more than 600 students from Ganze Sub County studying in different Universities and Colleges had differed their studies due lack of school fees.

According to the Kilifi County University and College Students Association most of the students were at home for more than three years.