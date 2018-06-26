Ruto accused of relaunching old projects during tours

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 10:21, Updated June 26th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto addresses Keroka residents during his tour of the region yesterday. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of relaunching old development projects and announcing that his government was funding others yet they were not catered for in the budget.

Former Kitutu Masaba MP and ODM’s National Treasurer Timothy Bosire told the Standard that Ruto was on a campaign trail and no new development project has been initiated in Nyamira.

During Ruto’s tour of Nyamira on Monday, he announced the Government was funding Mong'oni Youth Technical Institute at a cost of Sh50 million, a project that that Bosire said was launched way back in 2016.

Mong’oni Institute which is under Kisii National Polytechnic, received Sh10 million funding from the area’s CDF kitty in 2016. DP William Ruto during the launch of Nyangori Water Project in Nyamira County [ Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Ruto has however fought back and accused Bosire of stalling development projects due to his ‘bad politics and bad blood with the Jubilee Government.

While singling out the development of Keroka Sub County Hospital, he maintained it was Jubilee’s Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose who was championing its completion.

Ruto further promise a State funding of Sh100 million towards the hospital.

Hitherto, Bosire said the DP’s remarks were not morally founded and accused him of character assignation.

“I didn’t have capacity to stop any development project in my area. As he defiantly moves across the country he should be mindful of his campaign against a selective group of leaders,” he said.

Ruto Support

A section of area leaders declared their support for Deputy President William Ruto, saying they owed it to his development agenda.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi said his support for Ruto dated back to more than 20 years.

“I will not change my mind on supporting him. My plan to succeed as a Governor in the next general election is well on course because of the support I have been getting from Ruto, we will pay that debt in 2022,” he said.