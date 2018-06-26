Stubborn water hyacinth is back to plague lake region

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Fishermen struggle to paddle back to Wagusu Beach in Bondo after rescuing their colleague who had been trapped in deep waters by hyacinth, last Sunday. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

In summary Stubborn weed is back to plague lake region

Scientists suggest that residents remove the plant manually

Nutrients washed into the lake provide good environment for the hyacinth seeds to germinate

Barely a few months after it paralysed transport and fishing activities in Lake Victoria, water hyacinth is back.

According to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), about 3,000 hectares of the lake is now covered with the weed.

The weed has also covered most of the beaches along the lake.

The unending war against the weed has been protracted and costly. According to KMFRI, satellite images indicate that a huge hyacinth mass is headed towards Homa Bay and a number of beaches in Kisumu.

Consequently, transport and business activities in the lake are set to be disrupted once again with researchers at the State agency warning fishermen and marine transport operators to prepare for tough days ahead.

Patterns changing

KMFRI assistant Director of Freshwater Systems Christopher Aura, told The Standard that their latest analysis indicated that the weed’s movement patterns were changing.

“We are monitoring the weed using a predictability map and as at now, the weed is heading towards a number of beaches,” said Dr Aura.

He noted that wind patterns will also have an impact on the movement of the weed that halted a number of activities in the lake last year and early this year.

With the recent floods witnessed across the country, he said, a lot of nutrients were washed into the lake which provided a conducive environment for the hyacinth’s sturdy seeds to germinate.

Last year, the weed covered more than 12,000 hectares of the water body and trapped several fishermen in the middle of the lake as authorities struggled to mount rescue operations.

A ship loaded with more than 2,000 tonnes of fertiliser imported by Uganda was among cargo worth millions of shillings that was held up at the Kisumu port for several months as lake transport slowed to a crawl and then stopped.

After several months of inactivity, desperate residents resorted to praying along the lake shore for salvation, and the gods must have heard their pleas because strong winds eventually blew some of the weed away while the rest dried up and sank.

But experts are now painting a gloomy picture on the state of affairs, saying that the weed is likely to stay for several months in what is bound to be a major setback to economic activities in the lake.

John Ouko, a technician at KMFRI, said under suitable conditions, water hyacinth doubles in population in five to 15 days, a situation likely to worsen in the coming days.

Hyacinth seeds

Ouko said the nature of some of the bays and landing sites, coupled with the changing wind patterns and high germination rates of hyacinth seeds, were likely to increase the area under the weeds coverage.

The scientists, however, suggested that as part of efforts to mitigate ill effects, the weed should be pulled by hand and negative land practices which lead to siltation should also be abandoned.

“Short-term plans of dealing with the weed should include manual removal and then it can be used to make items such as baskets and seats,” said Aura.

Scientists called on residents and the Government to come up with ways to use the plant to fill the gaps created by the ban on plastics.

“People should take advantage of the weed to make beautiful bags when it comes back to our shores,” said Aura.

Last week, the Lake Victoria Basin Commission announced that it will intensify efforts to save the lake and address pollution, which experts have also blamed on increased germination of the weed.