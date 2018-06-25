MPs in fresh push to increase salaries

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 24th 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3

Members of Parliament have stepped up their efforts to increase their salaries and other perks.

The 416 lawmakers have tasked the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to engage the Salaries and Remuneration Commission in their latest bid to undo the pay cut effected in the run-up to last year’s polls.

ALSO READ: Stamps firm distances itself from fakes reports

The Services and Facilities Committee chaired by Ezekiel Ombaki (Nyaribari Masaba) has tabled a report in the House recommending enhanced pay and other allowances for the MPs.

The committee wants the matter to be dealt with immediately, and has given the PSC six months to push for the increased salaries and allowances as well as car grants.

“The members submitted that salaries given to the MPs are not at par with salaries of other State officers such as judges and Cabinet secretaries,” reads the report.

The MPs also want the PSC to consider providing mechanisms to ensure they are provided with monthly statements of their allowances, both in the Chambers and the committees

Last year, the SRC slashed MPs’ salaries to Sh621,250 from Sh710,000, in a pay cut that affected all State officers.

Cabinet secretaries earn Sh924,000, significantly higher than what the lawmakers take home every month.

The MPs further want their medical cover enhanced. Some of the polygamous legislators protested that not all their wives could be covered under the current scheme.

“The commission to consider engaging the medical service provider in relation to the members’ views on the capping of the medical cover,” adds the report.

ALSO READ: MPs renew attack on Judiciary

The lawmakers also complained about the quality of the food served at the cafeteria and demanded better services within three months.

They want Parliament to hire professional chefs comparable to those hired in five-star hotels in the city.

The committee has also recommended the construction of two more cafeterias on the ground floor of the Red Cross building.

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu Town East) and Martha Wangari (Gilgil), who gave their views to the House committee, said all MPs should be entitled to a house allowance beside the mortgage facility advanced to them.

“Mortgage is a loan repayable by members and as such it is not an allowance. It should therefore not be treated as a substitute to a house allowance."

The legislators have further demanded full per diems as well as the option to secure their own accommodation.

ALSO READ: Workers, employers oppose Government housing plan