Raila: Let the CID lead the purge on graft, arrest individuals implicated in corruption

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga condoling the family of late Senator Ben Oluoch on June 21, 2018 at his home in Mlolongo. [Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to lead the purge on graft.

The ODM leader said the fight against corruption was a key element in the memorandum of understanding between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after the handshake.

“We want proper investigations and those found guilty should be prosecuted. We do not want to be engaged in a witch-hunt. Our people need to earn an income through their sweat,” said Raila.

He spoke at Sabaki area, Machakos County, where he visited the family of the late Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello, accompanied by several National Super Alliance (NASA) politicians.

He said the Opposition would also conduct its own purge of corruption.

New alliances

Raila said his new-found working relationship with Uhuru after the famous handshake was working, adding that it had sparked new alliances across the country and bolstered the fight against corruption.

“The handshake is shaking the country and people are talking about it. There are those trying to distract us as they accuse each other,” he said.

He dispelled claims that NASA was on its deathbed. “NASA is intact despite a lot of reports from the media that it is divided,” said Raila.

The ODM leader paid tribute to Senator Oluoch, who he termed a strong member of NASA and appealed to leaders to help the family.

Among those in Raila's entourage were Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Siaya Senator James Orengo, National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Senators Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay), Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Stewart Mdazayo (Kilifi), as well as Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay Woman Rep, Gladys Wanga.