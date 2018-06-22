MP Aisha Jumwa reiterates support for DP Ruto, warns Junet

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

Orange Democratic Party's (ODM) Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa at her Malindi office in Kilifi County. [Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

Aisha Jumwa (right) at the same time denied knowledge of a conspiracy by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to remove her from the Parliamentary Service Commission, where she is a commissioner.

Speaking in Malindi yesterday, the MP scoffed at reports indicating that she was disrespecting the Orange party.

“There is nothing I have done against the party and there are no wrangles between me and my party leader, Raila Odinga, or the ODM party, and my mingling with other people is an extension of the handshake initiated by Raila,” she said.

Party leader

Ms Jumwa said there was no need to worry about her association with other MPs as it was in line with the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

On Wednesday, there were reports that party whip Junet Mohamed had initiated a move to remove the ‘rebellious’ MP from the commission.

“If Junet thinks he can threaten me, then let me send him a warning that I am unshaken and I am not a commissioner because of him but it’s a right I deserve,” she said.

Jumwa added that she would continue supporting Ruto and campaign for his presidential bid in 2022.

She said she would support Ruto even if ODM fields a presidential candidate in 2022, raising speculation that she might be on her way out of ODM and NASA.

“I have already made up my mind that I will support one William Ruto for the presidency in 2022,” she added.

Jumwa dared Mr Mohamed to proceed with the motion if it was true he was behind her planned ouster from the Parliamentary Service Commission.