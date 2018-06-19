MP to table bill punishing randy men impregnating disabled women

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 14:16, Updated June 19th 2018 at 14:22 GMT +3

Nominated MP Representing persons with disabilities David ole Sankok addressing Journalists in Narok. [File, Standard]

A Jubilee MP from Narok has vowed to table a bill in the assembly that will ensure that those who impregnate disabled women and abandon them are charged with rape.

The nominated MP Representing Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) David ole Sankok said it was disheartening to see women with different types of disabilities struggling with their children in the streets while the fathers of the kids are busy enjoying life.

“Majority of disabled women you see in the streets and villages are not married but you find them with over five children. When you try to inquire about the father of the children, you are told he fled leaving the woman with the burden,” said Mr Sankok.

The legislator who served as the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) before being nominated to represent the special interest group said he is working on a bill that will seek to cushion the disabled women from the sex predators.

The MP warned men engaging in unprotected sex with the disabled women to be proud and take responsibility of supporting the women just as did when being intimate with them.

“I want to tell these crop of men who ‘rape’ these women that their days are numbered. If you were proud making love with them at night, you should be ready to take care of the outcome. I will be seeking to ensure that they face the legal consequences,” warned the MP.

He said the women who have fallen victims to these breed of men includes mentally challenged, blind, physically challenged who are more often unable to defend themselves from the sex pests.

The legislator who spoke in Narok said the PwDs ought to be respected and be given the dignity they deserve and should not be taken advantage of.

According to a Kenya National Survey on Persons with Disabilities (KNSPWD) report of 2008, 15 percent of PwDs are affected by environmental factors on daily basis and three percent on weekly basis.

In matters health, the report indicates that barely 16 percent of women with disabilities aged between the ages of 12 to 49 use some form of family planning.

