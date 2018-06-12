Officer questioned for threatening to shoot Governor Nyong’o

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 14:08, Updated June 12th 2018 at 14:30 GMT +3

Kisumu County Chief of Staff Patrick Ouya. He threatened to shoot Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his deputy. [File, Standard]

A senior Kisumu County Government official has been grilled for threatening to shoot Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his deputy Mathews Owili.

Chief of Staff Patrick Ouya was however released after what police said was an intervention by senior county officials to have the matter ‘handled administratively’.

Ouya’s grilling came barely 24 hours after Executive Member for Economic Planning Richard Ogendo was also grilled for allegedly assaulting his Chief Officer Margaret Ouma.

The two arrests, coming barely a week after five other senior officers were sent home by Nyong’o over corruption and misconduct allegations have unearthed the cracks in the county government.

According to sources from the Governor’s office, Mr Ouya allegedly confronted the Governor, demanding an explanation over Sh360 million allocations to the County Assembly, which was allegedly reversed by the executive.

However, a statement from the Governor’s Press Unit indicated that the officer had a scuffle with the Governor’s security.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The Chief of Staff in an unexplained and unwarranted fit of rage accosted the Governor's security personnel, attempted to forcefully gain entry into the Governor's office who was by then holding a meeting with some very important guests and threatened to shoot everybody including the Governor,” read the statement signed by the head of the unit Alloice Ager.

Ager said Ouya had a day before, threatened Owili after a confrontation, a situation which created panic within the Prosperity House.

The statement proceeded: “This unfortunate disturbing act has been repeatedly experienced within the office by the same and cannot be taken as empty threats anymore, the last being when the same was directed at the Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili. The police service is urged to speedily conclude the investigations to unearth the motive.”

Ouya however denied threatening anybody, he had no firearm in the first place. He claimed that he was accosted in his office by Nyong’o aides who accused him of plotting an impeachment motion against the Governor.

“For Mr Owili I can confirm that we had some small difference and verbal exchange but it did not go out of hand. But in the Governor’s case, the two men came into my office and provoked me, and after the short altercation, they told me to expect the worst, only for police to arrest me few minutes later. And in fact I had no firearm,” said Ouya.

His statement corroborated that of the area OCPD Meshack Kiptum who confirmed that police searched the official’s office but got no firearm.

Kiptum confirmed that Ouya was however arrested following an alarm was raised from the office of the Governor, reporting some commotion.

“We were in a meeting when we got the alarm, and sent officers who restored order and brought the Chief of Staff to the station,” said Kiptum, adding that the official was later released after some county officials said the matter would be sorted.

“We are however investigating to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred, and should there be need for our action then we will act,” he added.

However, Ogendo was arrested on Monday evening over reports that he assaulted his Chief Officer.

Ms Ouma had claimed that the Ogendo stormed her office on April 24, engaged her in an altercation over matters in her docket before assaulting her.

Ogendo confirmed that he was at Central Police Station, but denied arrest allegations, saying he had been summoned to give his side of the story over the case.

“I gave my side of the story as was required by police, and I was informed that the investigations are on and I will be informed when there is need for it,” he said.

The cracks in Nyong’o government have been escalating, with a section of the executive claimed to be siding with the assembly to destabilize Nyong’o.

Ouya accused Nyong’o’s close allies of waging war with him, painting him as an antagonizing the government.

“We have a cordial working relationship with Nyong’o, but some few individuals want to create a crack between us for their personal interests. All is well and I am in the office after the alleged scuffle,” he said.