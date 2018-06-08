CS Simon Chelugui appoints taskforce to investigate safety status of dams in Kenya

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 17:45, Updated June 8th 2018 at 18:32 GMT +3

Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui

Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has appointed a Taskforce to inquire, investigate and assess operations, regulate regime, safety and general status of dams in the country.

It shall comprise of:

Chairperson-Samwel A.O. Alima

Members

Job Kihamba Kegoye Peter Njaggah (Eng.) Boniface Mwaniki (Eng.) Charles Ngugi Gathara John Elungata Johnson Kamau Zablon N. I. Oonge (Dr.) Willis 0. Ochieng Paul Nganga Macharia Michael Wainaina (Eng.) Bishop (Dr) Daniel K. Chemon Paul Murage Benedict A. Omondi Joint Secretaries Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Water Services Regulatory Board Water Resources Authority Nairobi County Government

The terms of reference of the Taskforce shall be to:

(a) Review the existing policies, legal and regulatory framework for planning, design, construction, operation and decommissioning of dams particularly:

(i) Determining the status of the existing dams in the country and document their operational conditions

(ii) The procedures and conditions of issuance of permits and licenses for the water pans dams in order to determine adequacy, fairness and appropriateness of the process.

(iii) Effectiveness of monitoring and surveillance mechanisms put in place.

(iv) Procedure of registration of dam contractors, consultants and dam panel of experts.

(v) Effectiveness and efficiency of dam construction and supervision in the country.

(b) Propose guidelines on safety and sustainability of Dams in the country with emphasis on:

(i) Dam surveillance and monitoring.

(ii) Dam safety inspections.

(iii) Preparation on Emergency Action Plans.

(iv)Dam break analysis.

(v) Community participation in management of dams.

(c) Determine the institutional capacity of all regulatory agencies involved in dam activities and make appropriate recommendations.

In the performance of its mandate, the Taskforce:

(a) Shall hold such number of meetings in such places and at such times as the Committee shall, in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, consider necessary for proper discharge of its functions

(b) May use official reports of any previous investigations, policies and legislation relevant to its mandate

(c) May carry out or cause to be carried out such studies and researches as may inform the Committee on its mandate