Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu: Give us evidence and we'll do our part

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 23:39 GMT +3

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at Kyamatheka Catholic Church in Makueni County. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (pictured) has assured Kenyans that the Judiciary will ensure that justice is served as long as police and the Director of Public Prosecutions provide adequate evidence against corruption suspects.

Speaking at Kyamatheka Catholic Church in Kilungu sub-county, Makueni County, Ms Mwilu said the fight against graft should involve all Kenyans.

“I want all of us to fight corruption. It’s a collective responsibility among all the arms of Government; the Executive, which has the Office of Public Prosecutions, can provide us with the evidence,” she said.

Mwilu acknowledged that the Judiciary might have a few rotten apples.

“This is the voice of the Chief Justice and I, Judiciary is not made of people from Mars. However, if you see any person from Judiciary who is doing any wrong, provide us with evidence and we will forward it to the Judicial Service Commission."

She said people should only blame the Judiciary when evidence was provided against accused persons and it failed to jail them.

“We have these accused in NYS and NCPB. Provide us with the evidence that they really supplied 'air', which is free, and they found money in their accounts. If we don’t take action then close our courts.”