Oparanya channels 60 million to enlist locals to NHIF

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:53 GMT +3

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

The county government will use Sh60 million to enlist residents into the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who spoke during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, said the plan would prioritise vulnerable persons to enhance their access to medical services.

The governor said he would also increase funding for the Oparanya Care initiative, where mothers are each given Sh2,000 after delivery and supported until their children are four months.

The plan is meant to reduce cases of child mortality.