Procurement officers must go through lie-detecting machines, Uhuru orders

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 16:10, Updated June 1st 2018 at 16:13 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe at Kinoru Stadium in Meru during the 55th Madaraka Day celebrations. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

All government procurement officers must pass lie detector tests and fresh vetting by June 30. President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered today.

He was addressing the nation from Kinoru Stadium, Meru town, where he presided over the 55th Madaraka Day celebrations which rotate from county to county.

ALSO READ: Madaraka Day Special (a pictorial essay)

Coming in the wake of spiraling corruption scandals in state offices, the directive takes the war against graft a notch higher.

Reiterating remarks made during the week at different functions, the president said that corrupt leaders and officials were not welcome in his government.

“I am glad that arrests of senior officials have been made. There are more on the way. I want officials, particularly senior ones, who are directly implicated in corruption to have no place in my administration and for them to go to jail,” said President Uhuru.

The Head of State reiterated his earlier position that there will be no constitutional review. This following the famous March 9 Uhuru- Raila handshake that has generated nationwide debates with MPs from Raila’s ODM party pushing for constitutional amendment to create the position of Prime Minister. This is a position that both President Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto have strongly opposed.

On healthcare, the president said that his government would be extending health insurance to every household.

That way, medical emergencies will stop being the threat to family prosperity and livelihood that they are today.

“The work has already begun. Four counties — Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos, and Nyeri have been selected for a pilot project, before we roll out to every part of the country. Let me pause to ask everyone in these counties to enroll in the scheme. To hasten the process, I promised the Governors that they would have the National Government’s help in enrolment,” he said.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga was in attendance of the Madaraka Day celebrations joined top dignitaries in Meru and highlighted that health, poverty and ignorance are among issues affecting Kenyans since the country gained independence in 1963.

ALSO READ: Professional body to blacklist guilty NYS procurement officers

The President will be presiding over the Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held in Kakamega County in October.