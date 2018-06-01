Leaders of Mt. Elgon gang in court Previous Story
Four arrested as Government clamps down on maize fertiliser cartels

By Roselyne Obala | Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 09:33, Updated June 1st 2018 at 09:40 GMT +3
A farmer looks at CAN fertilizer at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Eldoret depot. [Photo/Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

Four people have been arrested in North Rift and Western regions following a crackdown on traders who abused the Sh7 billion fertiliser subsidy to make a fortune.

The cases were reported in Soy, Webuye, Moiben and Bungoma, where rogue traders repackaged the State-subsidised fertiliser for sale at higher prices to farmers.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri however failed to quantify how much taxpayers' money could have been lost when he appeared before a parliamentary committee.

Mr Kiunjuri said despite issuing strict instructions to National Cereals and Produce Board depot managers to deal only with registered farmers, the cartels still had their way.

“I did my part as the CS to arrest the situation by informing the relevant agencies. I also acted internally by ensuring those officers who ignored the director were sent home."

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee has summoned Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe and his team to respond to audit queries on Monday.

“We aim to unravel the cartels behind the shady fertiliser deals,” said committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja).

