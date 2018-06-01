Uhuru, his choice of Kiswahili words and their meaning

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

It was banter that lit up the nation on Tuesday evening, when many would rather have vented about the looting craze in Government.

On a day when President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to have been in a foul mood, telling off the Nairobi governor, underscoring his personal courage and defending his new ally Raila Odinga, he also let out a casual observation about his deputy, William Ruto.

So just what does the President think his deputy does in his spare time?

This was answered during a roadside rally in Nairobi's Kariobangi estate after Uhuru left Jacaranda grounds, where he had handed over title deeds to thousands of landowners in Eastlands.

“Huyu kijana anaitwa Ruto kila wikendi anatangatanga kila pahali. Atakuwa anapitia hizi machorochoro akiona kuna kitu inaenda kona kona mumwambie. Si ndio? Si namna hiyo? (This young man called Ruto moves around during weekends. He will be passing through these back alleys and when things are not going well, tell him).

“Tuhakikishe kazi ya mwananchi inafanyika," added Uhuru. “Wangapi wamesema tuache siasa twende kazi (Let's ensure that public service is rendered. How many have insisted we should forget about politics and start working?)?"

The President's eyebrow-raising banter left many wondering whether he was endorsing his deputy's grassroots skills or castigating the restless political demeanour of the teetotaller who is seen by many as the most calculating Kenyan politician in recent times.

Former ally

We might never know, but as Ruto once told his former ally and political mentor Cyrus Jirongo, “Siasa ni kujipanga (politics is all about setting oneself up)."

The Deputy President therefore has every right to tour the Nairobi 'vichochoro' (and not 'machorochoro') filled with garbage that the government of his ally, Mike Sonko, seems unable to clear.

Ruto must be keen not to forever be the 'mtu ya mkono' (handyman), instead setting his sights on 2022, when he hopes to succeed Uhuru.

It looks like the President has choice Kiswahili words and phrases when he is talking about his second in command.

Four years ago, the camera mic of a television station picked a conversation he had with Ruto and then Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo a few days after heavily armed terrorists attacked Nairobi's Westgate Mall and killed 64 people.

At the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, while departing for an official visit to Brussels, Belgium, Uhuru suddenly turned to warn his deputy about his family’s safety at a time when it was feared the terrorists had begun targeting prominent personalities.

The President was clearly heard telling the DP: “Nauambie hawa watu, hata bibi yako, waache kumangamanga (Tell these people, including your wife, to stop moving around all over the place)."

So what does 'kutangatanga' mean? And what about kumangamanga?

Moving around

According to Kamusi ya Karne (Longhorn, 2011), 'tangatanga' is defined as "pita huku na huko pasipo lengo maalum au kuzurura" which translates to moving around aimlessly.

'Kumangamanga' means almost the same thing: "Enda huku na huko bila kufanya kazi yoyote. Kuwa mzururaji, kuwa mtembezi." In other words, loafing around.

'Vichochoro', which the President wrongly referred to as 'machorochoro' is literary the dark, garbage and rat-infested alleys predominant in 'Sonko city.'

Biographer Peter Thatiah in 'Hard Tackle: The Life of Uhuru Kenyatta' describes Ruto as "religious as a cardinal but also vicious as a honey badger".

Looks like Uhuru has been taking this unauthorised biography seriously.