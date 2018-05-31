MCAs in push to curb same sex relations Next Story
Two Kisumu senior officials face fraud charges

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3
Kisumu County Public Service Board chair Nashon Oguya (right) and his Deputy Betty Asuna when they appeared before a Kisumu Court. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Two senior county officials have been charged with corruption-related offences.

Betty Asuna and Nashon Guya, who both serve at the County Public Service Board as deputy chairperson and chairperson respectively, were accused of attempting to defraud the county government of Sh104,000.

They, however, denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Christopher Yalwala and were released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The court heard that on January 9, this year, the two officials conspired in a bid to defraud the county government.

Earlier on, the two had told the court that they had a High Court order barring their prosecution.

They, however, did not produce the order after the court adjourned for several minutes to allow them to produce the document. And when they took to the dock, the two denied that they committed the offences and asked to be granted reasonable bond terms.

The case will be heard on July 25, 2018

