Jackson Magondu appointed KeRRA boss

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 18, 2026
Jackson Magondu [Courtesy]

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has appointed Jackson Magondu as the Director General, effective February 17.

He will be at the helm of the authority for a period of three years, and his term can be renewed only once.

Announcing the appointment, Anthony Mwaura, the chairman of the board of directors, said Magondu is a seasoned professional engineer with over 30 years of extensive experience in the roads and infrastructure sector.

‘’He brings in a wealth of experience with over 24 years post-registration experience in the field of highway and road engineering,’’ he said.

He added that Magondu has a proven track record of strategic direction and institutional capacity in advancing the construction of rural roads in the country.

Magondu, who holds a Master's Degree in Infrastructure Management from Yokohama National University, Japan, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree, and a University of Nairobi, will oversee and maintain the country's rural road network.

He is a registered engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK).

Before this appointment, he had been acting as the director general following the resignation of former DG Philemon Kandie last July. Before that, he had also served as the director of planning, design and environment.

“The board of directors congratulates Jackson Magondu on his appointment and wishes him well and God’s speed, as he steers the authority in this new season and chapter in the construction of rural roads and connecting devolved Kenya."

.

