Relief for Bumula residents as MP revives stalled dam project

By Juliet Omelo | Feb. 18, 2026
 Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka revives construction of the stalled Namuningei dam project on February 18, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Residents of Bumula constituency are expected to benefit from regular water supply after MP Wanami Wamboka announced the revival of the stalled Namuningei dam project, which will serve West Bukusu, Siboti and Kimaeti wards.

The dam, with a capacity of 500,000 litres, is expected to provide water for domestic use, livestock, and small-scale farming.

For years, residents have grappled with an unreliable water supply, forcing women and children to walk long distances to fetch the vital commodity from unsafe sources.

“This project is about relief for our people. Water is a basic need, and its absence has affected livelihoods, health, and dignity,” Wamboka said.

The MP revealed that the second phase of the dam will cost Sh250 million, with funds allocated to ensure timely completion.

He promised to ensure locals benefit from direct employment opportunities during the construction of the dam.

Contractors are expected to work closely with local chiefs and administrators to guarantee the timely delivery of the project.

“All launched projects must be concluded on time. Contractors must cooperate fully with the local administration so that residents finally benefit,” he said.

The first phase of the dam was initiated in 2013 through the office of the area Woman Representative, but stalled for more than a decade.

Wamboka criticised former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga for failing to prioritise the project.

“He should not speak about development when during his tenure no single shilling was directed to this project meant to serve our people,” Wamboka said.

The revival of the project is supported by the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency, with Eng Christopher Bwire leading the technical planning and implementation.

Eng Bwire said the agency worked with Wamboka’s office to submit proposals and secure funding for the dam expansion, ensuring that phase two proceeds smoothly.

“This project is a collaboration between the MP’s office and our agency. I am overseeing the engineering and development to make sure the dam is completed successfully,” he said.

Beyond water, Wamboka highlighted the launch of bursary programmes and the Uwezo Fund to support education and youth employment, linking infrastructure development to broader community empowerment.

Local leaders welcomed the announcement, saying that improved water access will boost farming, small businesses, hygiene, and public health.

“This is about delivering results. Our people have waited long enough,” Wamboka said.

Once completed, the dam is expected to become a vital water source for the three wards, offering long-term relief, economic support, and a model for completing stalled development projects across Bumula Constituency. 

