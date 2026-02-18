×
The Standard

From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House

By Josphat Thiong’o | Feb. 18, 2026
President Ruto with Governor Johnson Sakaja at State House during the signing of a cooperation deal transferring key county functions. [PCS]

The image of a hunched Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja ceding key county functions to President William Ruto at State House yesterday was a perfect contrast to the boisterous, youthful and hopeful leader that Nairobians elected in August 2022.

When he sought office, the man appeared to have all it takes to be a good Nairobi boss; the charm, the quick smile that would include a pat on the back for supporters, the energy and clean-cut dressing style won many a heart during campaigns. He was armed with big plans, eloquently put, such that he won against competitors during debates.

