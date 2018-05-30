Team to oversee miraa sector finally unveiled

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 22:02 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

In summary Controversy over matter was threatening Uhuru’s tour of Meru this weekend

The 12-member team has Agriculture Principal Secretary or his representative as its chairman

The ministry of Agriculture has finally unveiled a team that will steer the miraa sub-sector.

Yesterday’s development is expected to make the national Treasury to release Sh2.2 billion it had allocated the sector but withheld following controversy over membership of the team

ALSO READ: Why you cannot afford to miss first ever digital farmers’ conference

Controversy over appointment of the team had threatened to interfere with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Meru at the weekend.

The ministry has opted for 12 members against an earlier proposal of 20.

The team met Agriculture PS Richard Lesiyampe at Kilimo House a day after miraa farmers and traders called off protests over the delay in releasing the funds.

The team’s work will be guided by a report by a task force that looked into ways of improving miraa growing and trade.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The report was presented to the President last year. The money will, among other things, help farmers secure export markets.

Former members

A letter by the PS to the appointees seen by The Standard shows two former members of the task force included in the new team despite earlier objections by Meru MPs.

Those retained are Meru County Secretary Rufus Miriti, to represent his government and David Ntawa Muthuri, the former vice chairman of the task force.

ALSO READ: Standoff on team to push reform in miraa sub-sector

Others are the PS (or his representative), who will be the chairman of the team. The team also has acting director of Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Joseph Ngetich, Mathews Osodo (the Head of Pyrethrum, Miraa and other Industrial Crops Directorate at AFA and Anne Nyaga, the Embu county Agriculture executive.

Farmers’ representatives include John Mukiira (Tigania East), Joseph Mutharimi Gabriel (Igembe Central), Kobia Lucas Michubu (Igembe North) and Morgan Kiogora Gitonga (Igembe South).

Others are Jervasius Nyombyekothe for Mbeere Embu Miraa Co-operative Union and Nyambene Miraa Traders Association’s (Nyamita) Kimathi Munjuri.

The appointments are expected to end a row that threatened to embarrass local leaders as President Kenyatta prepares to lead the nation in cerebrating Madaraka Day at the Meru Kinoru Stadium on Friday.

Homecoming party

On Saturday, Uhuru is expected to attend the homecoming party of East African Affairs CS Peter Munya in Muthara, Tigania East.

Nyamita officials said Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi and Mr Munya asked farmers and traders not to protest, promising to ensure the team is in place.

ALSO READ: Ethiopian coffee faces threat from khat

MPs Maoka Maore (Igembe North), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central) made efforts in ensuring the team is constituted.