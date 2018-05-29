Be careful a revolution is fomenting in Kalenjin community, MP Kutuny warns leaders

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 21:03, Updated May 29th 2018 at 21:17 GMT +3

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, Deputy President William Ruto. [Photo: Courtesy]

Cherangany Member of Parliament (MP) Joshua Kutuny has warned that a silent revolution is quickly brewing against the political class in the Kalenjin nation.

"My advice to our Kalenjin MPs, Governors, Women Reps, Senators and MCAs is to rethink on the style of politics. They will be in for a rude shock," he said.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto’s handlers return elder’s regalia

Kutuny said that as they rallied behind Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022, the leaders should go the extra mile and unite, then bring people together to speak in one voice.

The maize saga he said was the icing on the cake. "Your politics of criticicing National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga or Baringo Senator Gideon Moi throwing cold blows at your partners in Jubilee over 2022 politics no longer impresses the Kalenjin Nation," said Kutuny.

According to Kutuny, Kalenjin community members were seeing Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and his colleagues bargaining for 25percent share of oil proceeds.

He said they are aware that the Maasai collect nearly all revenue from Maasai Mara, and were about to benefit from an industrial zone in Naivasha.

He said, "It is time you bargain for lasting peace in Baringo and bargain for share of geothermal power in Silale and push for resources to promote mass tourism to Lake Baringo, Bogoria and Kerio Valley."

He asked the leaders to support pineapple production in Bureti/Kericho and help small scale tea farmers in Kericho, Nandi, Bomet and Kuresoi/Nakuru to improve on the quantity and quality of their produce.

"Help the Pokots to get royalties on their limestone and possibly oil and open up Tiaty as the new tourism destination. Help the community understand the importance of conserving Mau Forest and assist the Marakwets to be the leading producer of fruits in Kenya," he said.

ALSO READ: Animosity between Raila, Ruto threatens the essence of truce