Bloggers temporarily win against cybercrime law

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 18:29, Updated May 29th 2018 at 19:10 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he signed the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Bill, 2018. High Court has suspended 25 sections of the law. [File, Standard]

Bloggers Association of Kenya have won the first round of the fight against Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018.

High Court judge John Mativo on Tuesday temporarily suspended sections of the law that is expected to come to effect tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Is public shaming a justified response for moral dilemmas?

The law targets to clamp offences such as cyberbullying, hacking and spreading of fake news

The bloggers had sued the Attorney-General, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecution arguing the contentious law stifled on free speech.

In their suit, they claimed that the law contained sections which deny, infringe and threaten freedom of expression, media and person besides the right to privacy, property and fair hearing.

They say also said if the Act is implemented, over 51.1 million Internet users in the country risk being prosecuted given the vague and overboard terminologies in the Act.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

More to follow.