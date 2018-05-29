New apps for farmers unveiled Next Story
5 storey building collapses in Ruaka Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Bloggers temporarily win against cybercrime law

By Hillary Orinde | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 18:29, Updated May 29th 2018 at 19:10 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta when he signed the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Bill, 2018. High Court has suspended 25 sections of the law. [File, Standard]

Bloggers Association of Kenya have won the first round of the fight against Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018.

High Court judge John Mativo on Tuesday temporarily suspended sections of the law that is expected to come to effect tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Is public shaming a justified response for moral dilemmas?

The law targets to clamp offences such as cyberbullying, hacking and spreading of fake news

The bloggers had sued the Attorney-General, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecution arguing the contentious law stifled on free speech.

In their suit, they claimed that the law contained sections which deny, infringe and threaten freedom of expression, media and person besides the right to privacy, property and fair hearing.

They say also said if the Act is implemented, over 51.1 million Internet users in the country risk being prosecuted given the vague and overboard terminologies in the Act.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

More to follow.

RELATED TOPICS:
bloggers
fake news
cybercrime law

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Careful on that tweet, it could cost you Sh5m

Careful on that tweet, it could cost you Sh5m

Why DPP Haji wants blogger Nyakundi’s case dropped

Why DPP Haji wants blogger Nyakundi’s case dropped

Form 4 leavers are on the prowl, and they are bold and persistent

Form 4 leavers are on the prowl, and they are bold and persistent

Tanzania bloggers win against state crackdown

Tanzania bloggers win against state crackdown

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited