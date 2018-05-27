Families displaced after water pans broke banks in Amaya, Tiaty

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 21:32 GMT +3

Three dams in Churo Amaya, Baringo County burst on Saturday following heavy rains pounding the region.

Hundreds of residents of Churo Amaya ward in Tiaty constituency have been forced out of their homes after three water pans broke their walls.

The three water pans -- Kacheptuya, Kanapus and Chepelow -- bursted their walls following heavy downpour in the area.

According to residents, Churo and Chepelow trading centres and Chepelow primary school have been submerged. The floods swept away livestock and displaced several households.

Daniel Lokori, a resident, told Sunday Standard the pans spilled their waters to neighbouring villages on Friday night, forcing them to move to higher grounds.

“The dam broke its banks on Friday night, pouring its waters into our homes. We had to flee to higher grounds for safety,” said Mr Lokori.

He said the conditions worsened following heavy rains which have been pounding the area. Residents are asking the government and other agencies to come to the aid of families now living in makeshift structures.

Area Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Selemoi Makale said the situation has overwhelmed them and called on the government to intervene.

Makale, who spoke to Sunday Standard on phone, said he had contacted the county disaster management team for assistance.

“Water is all over, people have fled their homes. The county disaster management team should come to our help,” said Makale.

Heavy rains continued to pound the area Saturday, compounding fear of massive destruction of property.

In the neighbouring Baring South, floods have displaced hundreds while schools remain closed as people flee to higher grounds.

The heavy rains have swept away crops and livestock, with majority of school going children forced to stay at home after floods left classrooms submerged.

The last floods to hit the area were in 2013. Locals fear there might be an outbreak of diseases and are calling for immediate intervention.