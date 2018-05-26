50 dead in Monkoto boat accident Next Story
Australian nun in last-minute appeal of Manila deportation

By AFP | Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

An elderly Australian nun facing deportation after angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launched a last-minute appeal against the order yesterday, the deadline for her to leave the country.

 Sister Patricia Fox, 71, has been accused of illegally engaging in political activism as the government cracks down on foreign critics on its soil.

Duterte, who accuses the Melbourne native of “disorderly conduct”, had the immigration service detain her briefly last month, after which her missionary visa was cancelled.

“My wish is to continue my missionary work here,” Fox said after filing her appeal with the Justice Ministry.

