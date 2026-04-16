Julius Malema sentenced to five years in jail

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Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during a press conference in Johannesburg on June 7, 2022, regarding reports of a burglary and theft at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm. [AFP]

A South African court sentenced radical left-wing opposition leader Julius Malema to five years in jail on Thursday for firing an assault rifle at a rally eight years ago.

Hundreds of red-clad supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader gathered outside the court for the sentencing in the politically charged case.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier said Malema, 45, had deliberately violated firearm laws by shooting a gun in the air at an EFF rally in 2018.

"It wasn't... an impulsive act," the magistrate said. "It was the event of the evening."

Malema's defence said the shots were only intended to be celebratory.

The state had been seeking the maximum 15-year jail term for Malema, who was found guilty in October.

His defence team has indicated they intend to appeal.

The EFF -- a small but vocal party -- says the case is an attempt to silence its outspoken leader, who is known for fiery speeches.

Party supporters have threatened protests should their leader be jailed.

The magistrate stressed it "is not a political party who has been convicted here... it is a person, an individual."

The case against the EFF leader was brought by the small, conservative group AfriForum.

Malema has long been criticised by AfriForum, notably for his use at rallies of an anti-apartheid chant, "Kill the Boer" -- a word for the country's white Afrikaner population.

The far-right group says it is hate speech and incites anti-white violence. This has been rejected by the courts.