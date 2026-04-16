Death trap: How Kenyan driver's maiden trip to Congo turned tragic

The late Kenyan truck driver Edwin Ngugi Njuguna. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

For Kenyan truck driver Edwin Ngugi Njuguna, what was meant to be a promising first trip outside the country after he secured a new job ended in tragedy.

On April 2, Njuguna, who was born in Malaba, Busia County, set off on a long-distance journey from Mombasa, transporting a consignment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, in a cruel twist of fate, the 37-year-old was killed while on the trip, with his decomposing body discovered 10 days later in a forest.