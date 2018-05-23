Woman found dead after court blocks family land sale Next Story
Residents lynch theft, rape suspects Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Two herders mauled by lion in Masai Mara

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 23:03 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Two herders are nursing minor injuries at the Narok County Hospital after they were attacked by a lion at Siana, near the Masai Mara Game Reserve yesterday morning.

One of those injured, Mzee Olekuyoo, said they woke up and went to milk their cows only to find that they were missing.

ALSO READ: Isiolo County engages KWS to improve management of game reserves

The two men followed the animals' hoofprints and came across a lion eating one of the cows.

The big cat turned and attacked the men who only managed to escape after Olekuyoo stabbed it with a sword.

Olekuyoo lamented that lions had killed more than 10 cows locally in the past two months.

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden James Kilel urged residents to fence their homesteads using barbed wire to keep predators at bay.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Masai Mara Game Reserve
Narok County Hospital
Mzee Olekuyoo
kws

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Monkey-ravaged farms get free hybrid seeds

Monkey-ravaged farms get free hybrid seeds

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited