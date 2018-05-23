Two herders mauled by lion in Masai Mara

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 23:03 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Two herders are nursing minor injuries at the Narok County Hospital after they were attacked by a lion at Siana, near the Masai Mara Game Reserve yesterday morning.

One of those injured, Mzee Olekuyoo, said they woke up and went to milk their cows only to find that they were missing.

ALSO READ: Isiolo County engages KWS to improve management of game reserves

The two men followed the animals' hoofprints and came across a lion eating one of the cows.

The big cat turned and attacked the men who only managed to escape after Olekuyoo stabbed it with a sword.

Olekuyoo lamented that lions had killed more than 10 cows locally in the past two months.

A Kenya Wildlife Service warden James Kilel urged residents to fence their homesteads using barbed wire to keep predators at bay.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.