Government to demolish buildings on wetlands

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:47 GMT +3

Officials led by Warma Tana Water Catchment Area Regional Manager Bernard Omuya assess flood situation in Dallas Estate, Embu town where more than 100 families were affected by floods on May 17, 2018. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

In summary Residents told to vacate and relocate to safer grounds

Warma to start earmarking structures built on or near swamps this week.

The Government plans to demolish all buildings and structures built on wetland in Embu and neighbouring counties.

The Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) has issued an ultimatum to those living in houses standing on wetlands to vacate immediately. Warma further warned that the tens of structures illegally built on the wetlands were a disaster in waiting.

ALSO READ: Conditions for workable devolved two-tier system of governance

The move will affect many living in Dallas, Emma, Blue Valley and Spring Valley estates in Embu town, and other parts of the county.

Warma Tana Water Catchment Area regional manager Bernard Omuya yesterday said the authority will start earmarking all the buildings and structures built on or near wetlands this week.

Counting losses

Speaking in Dallas Estate during a visit to assess flood situation, Mr Omuya said all buildings and structures must be 30 metres away from wetlands, as per the Construction Rules and Regulations Act of 2016.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Omuya, accompanied by National Environment Management Authority officials, recalled that encroachment of wetlands had left hundreds of residents of Dallas counting losses after their houses were submerged last week, leaving many homeless.

“Most of the houses in Dallas estate have been built on wetlands. We will start marking them in readiness to demolish them. We advise residents to vacate from such houses and relocate to safer grounds,” he stated.

He said that if owners fail to demolish the houses within the stipulated time, Warma would do it and take action against the owners.

Omuya blamed former local authorities for allocating wetlands and allowing construction of structures on such land.

ALSO READ: Equity firm to inject Sh20b into housing

“It is illegal for anyone to encroach or try to dry wetlands so as to build houses,” he said.