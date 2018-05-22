Four MPs dismiss reports that they have not spoken in Parliament

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 11:58, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 12:05 GMT +3

Four Gusii legislators have dismissed reports that they are among those who have not spoken in the National Assembly since being elected.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, Bomachoge Borabu MP Alpha Miruka, Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi and Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose questioned the criteria used in the report.

Nyamoko said that as the Chairman of the Broadcasting and Library Committee he has made multiple presentations in the National Assembly and at the committee level and that the Hansard can prove that.

“The report that has listed 49 Members of National Assembly as not having spoken in parliament is a joke of the century, some of those listed have been making serious contributions to the house regularly,” said Nyamoko.

Miruka said that the report would not affect the performance of his work both in Parliament and at the constituency level and that what matters most to him is the satisfaction of the people he represents.

The Bomachoge Chache MP said that he has made contributions to important matters in the National Assembly and that the report would not affect his performance as a Member of the house.

“My duty as a Member of National Assembly is to represent the interests of the people of Bomachoge Chache which I can proudly say that I have done for the last nine months I have been in Parliament,” said Miruka.

Momanyi said that it was too early to gauge legislators on the basis of who has spoken or not spoken and that the people who came up with the report should carry out their research properly.

“ That malicious report would not affect my performance as a Member of National Assembly, the people of Nyamira know what I have done for them since I was elected, that is the most important thing to me,” said Momanyi.

Mose said that as the Member of the House Business Committee he has made several major contributions with the Hansard having all the records wondering whether the authors of the report had checked it.

“Being a Member of National Assembly for Kitutu Masaba I believe I am doing what my constituents want me to do as their legislator, I will not be distracted by sideshows in delivering on my mandate,” said Mose.

An online Portal Mzalendo.Com that keeps tabs on the performance of Members of Parliament in the House plenary has listed 49 Members of National Assembly as yet to make their maiden speech.