160 residents of Kariobangi in court to bar Nairobi County from collecting rent

By Faith Karanja | Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 21:07 GMT +3

Some 160 Kariobangi South residents have sued the county government over maintenance of houses and infrastructure.

In an application filed under certificate of urgency, the residents, through their representative Gregory Ndege, want the courts to restraint the county from collecting rent from 240 houses until infrastructure is improved.

“We are seeking an order from the court to compel Nairobi County to construct a proper road, drainage system and street lights at Mahutini Road within the next 60 days, failure to which the rents and rates of the aforementioned leased properties to be deposited in this honourable court or in a preferred account as directed by this court,” said Mr Ndege.

They said accessing their houses and the county clinic on foot and by motor vehicle was cumbersome, adding that pupils risked, especially with the rains, as the road gets muddy or flooded.

