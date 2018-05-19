Tycoon blamed for damage on Murang’a key road Next Story
High Court declines to grant bond on widow serving 10 years on terrorism charges

By Joackim Bwana | Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3
Haniya Said Sagar, widow to the slain Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo at the Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa County. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Photo/Kelvin Karani

The High Court in Mombasa has declined to release Saniya Sagar, the widow of slain Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo, pending a determination on her appeal over the 10-year jail conviction by the lower court.

 Yesterday, Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony said public safety overrides the personal interest and constitutional rights to grant Sagar bail.

 “I have read the submissions and considered the application by the State and the appellant (Sagar) and I have realised that no reasonable ground has been advanced to grant her bond.

Public safety overrides her personal interest and constitutional rights,” said Justice Chepkwony.

The judge directed parties to file and serve within 60 days to allow expeditious hearing of the appeal. Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache convicted Sagar on terrorism charges.

