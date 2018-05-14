Police net drugs haul worth millions in Kiambu

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 12:22, Updated May 14th 2018 at 12:28 GMT +3

Kiambu County Police Commander Adiel Nyange showing Thika MP Patrick Wainaina (in white) bhang impounded by police. Nyange estimate the haul to be of a street value of Sh 1.2 million. [Kamau Maichuhie, Standard]

The fight against drug abuse in Kiambu County has gained momentum with police confiscating hard drugs and arresting several suspects.

On Sunday police from Makongeni police station intercepted a private car along the Thika-Garissa highway that was transporting bhang which is estimated to be worth Sh 1.2 million.

ALSO READ: Ten dead over drugs and substance abuse

Police also arrested two suspects. Police sources said they believe the two, who were in a Toyota Noah vehicle, were on their way to the home of a well-known notorious bhang peddler in the area when they were apprehended.

Sacks of bhang were stashed in the boot of the car that is currently being held at Makongeni Police Station.

Kiambu County Police Commander Adiel Nyange told journalists that police officers acted from a tip-off from members of the public and apprehended the culprits together with the bhang haul.

He said when they noted that they were being trailed; they attempted to speed off towards Kisii Estate but were cornered and arrested.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Nyange said that upon searching the vehicle, police officers found documents that indicated that the suspects had a similar case in a Naivasha court, a crime that had been committed using the same vehicle.

He confirmed that the drug had originated from Migori County and was destined for Makongeni in Thika where the business owner is being trailed.

“It is just a matter of time before we arrest the intended recipient of the bhang. We have got crucial leads which might lead his arrest and subsequent. We are also working with our counterparts in Migori to ensure the person who sent the illegal drugs,” said Nyange.

The police chief warned drug traffickers and illicit liquor brewers and sellers in the county that their days are numbered.

ALSO READ: KRA officials arrested, drugs seized at airport

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina commended the police for the good job and challenged them to be more proactive until bhang and illicit brew menace is eradicated from the area.

He promised to accord the police all the necessary support they needed in the fight against illicit brews, drugs and gambling which he noted that had contributed to the increase in crime in the area.

Mr Wainaina also called on the judiciary to stop being lenient on drug peddlers and illicit liquor brewers and sellers by giving them handing them low bail terms.

“We also have a problem with the government chemist because when samples are taken there, they end up taking months in not years before the results are out. We need to expedite such processes so as these criminals can be accorded the punishment promptly without delay since justice delayed is justice denied,” said

This arrest by police in Thika comes just a day after police in Juja nabbed similar drugs valued at Sh 700,000 near Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Among the recovered items were heroin, in bulks ready to the market, bhang, phones , TV , jungle military boots ,household items and electronics believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

Police said they are following leads which indicate that one of the main suspect has connections with a lecturer at the university.

ALSO READ: Malaria deaths high as vaccine search still on