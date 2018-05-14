32 inmates released from Kapenguria prison Next Story
Revised levies spark border protest in Busia Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Treasury approves funds to pay maize growers

By Silah Koskei | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:38 GMT +3
CS Henry Rotich. Photo Willis Awandu

Maize farmers can afford a smile after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich (pictured) announced the Government will today release money for maize deliveries to the National Cereals and Produce Board.

The CS said he had already approved payment and farmers should expect their long-delayed dues in the next few days.

ALSO READ: World Bank urges pension schemes to invest in infrastructure

"The Agriculture ministry has confirmed to me that it already received the funds and farmers will be paid beginning Monday. I also want to apologise to farmers for the delay. This should not have happened because we did not expect an over-supply of maize by farmers," said Mr Rotich.

The CS was speaking at the burial of Major (rtd) Charles Chesire in Kaptuli on Saturday. Mr Chesire was the Central Rift Athletics Kenya vice-chairperson.

The announcement comes as a reprieve for thousands of farmers who have been protesting over delayed payments.

Two weeks ago, Parliament approved Sh1 billion towards settling the debt, but there were questions why the money had not reached the farmers.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Earlier, leaders put the national government on the spot for exposing farmers to suffering by failing to pay them on time.

Moiben MP Silas Tiren called for investigations into cartels that have allegedly been importing maize, flooding the market and lowering prices. 

 

ALSO READ: Growth in revenue earns 18 counties Sh6 billion ‘reward’

RELATED TOPICS:
Treasury
farmers
funds

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Growth in revenue earns 18 counties Sh6 billion ‘reward’

Growth in revenue earns 18 counties Sh6 billion ‘reward’

Rice farmers stare at losses as birds invade

Rice farmers stare at losses as birds invade

New tech sacks to save billions

New tech sacks to save billions

Treasury eyes Sh6.1b from State debtors

Treasury eyes Sh6.1b from State debtors

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited