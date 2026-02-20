Opposition leaders must stop tarnishing Matiang'i's name

Audio By Vocalize

Former Cabinet Secretary and Presidential Aspirant Dr. Fred Matiang'i during an interview at the Standard Media Group Headquarters along Mombasa road . [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

There appears to be a smear campaign aimed at diminishing Jubilee Deputy party leader Fred Matiang'i's chances of carrying the outfit's presidential flag in 2027.

First, it was lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who accused Dr. Matiang'i of allegedly being a government mole in the United Opposition. However, after attracting a lot of reactions, Mr. Ndegwa withdrew his allegations and apologised.

Ndegwa, a respected advocate, is a close confidant of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and when he made the allegations, Matiangi's camp felt assaulted and wondered if the attack was coming from other senior members of the Opposition.

Last weekend, reports emerged that Kitui Senator Enock Wambua has also accused Matiang'i of the same.

Without adducing evidence to support their politically-damaging allegations, the two members of the United Opposition have once again left Matiang'i and his supporters wondering whether this is a calculated narrative to paint the former CS negatively and eventually declare him unfit to be the Opposition's flag-bearer.

According to Wambua, Matiang'i seems uncomfortable with an agreed strategy to pick a compromise Opposition flag bearer.

Matiang'i had merely suggested that a method be devised which would involve opposition supporters in determining who among his equals would be the most ideal flag-bearer.

According to Matiang'i, a scientific method in arriving at a flag-bearer for the Opposition would be ideal. Besides Matiang'i, those who have declared interest in dethroning President William Ruto are Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo, Eugene Wamalwa, Martha Karua, and David Maraga.

While many expected a response to Matiang'i, if any, to be friendly, Wambua came out guns blazing. Wambua urged Matiang'i to consider taking a walk if he was unhappy with the closed-door negotiations that would lead to settling on a compromise candidate.

Wambua openly showed his bias already by saying that Matiang'i's suggestion for a scientific method was geared at denying Kalonzo the chance of being picked.

By saying that Matiang'i was likely a government mole in opposition ranks, Wambua is implying that it's a foregone conclusion that, through boardroom negotiations, Kalonzo, the Wiper Patriotic Front leader, would be the flag-bearer.

This kind of hardline stance will end up costing the Opposition the goodwill that they seem to be enjoying among Kenyans who are yearning for change. If suggesting that an open method be used to pick a joint opposition flag-bearer is what made Wambua brand Matiang'i a mole, then the former Interior CS is a people's mole.

If Kalonzo or any other opposition aspirant is strong enough and has high ratings among Kenyans, they should not fear an open competition.

When politicians are afraid of competition and resort to shortcuts, repercussions are dire in elections.

Somebody should inform Wambua that even if Kalonzo, his preferred presidential aspirant, is chosen to be the flag-bearer, he will still need votes outside his Ukambani backyard, hence the need to get approval at the nomination level from all parts of the country.

The use of modern methods of picking candidates is the way to go, especially where there are many interested aspirants. The will of the people cannot be replaced by political convenience. A courageous and a leader with national appeal will be the only person to pose a meaningful threat to the incumbent President.

Mr. Omanga is a media practitioner