Two suspects in pastor’s murder case confess they witnessed his killing

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 12:29, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

Pastor Esther Bochaberi Oyugi who was murdered in Suneka, Kisii County. (Sammy Omingo, Standard)

Two among 11 murder suspects who appeared before the Kisii High Court have told the Court that they witnessed the murder of Pastor Esther Bochaberi in March this year.

Edward Onyango and Edwin Mayienda who together with the other nine suspects were arraigned before Justice Joseph Karanja admitted that they witnessed the killing of Pastor Bochaberi but did not participate in the commission of the crime.

Fredrick Nyambati, James Mogita, Edward Onyango, Edwin Mayienda, Benson Machuka, Peter Nyamarere, Joseph Moire, Reuben Onduso, Christopher Oyugi, Robert Orwaru and Vincent Maobe appeared in Court this morning for the mention of their case.

“Your Honour I would like to confess before this Honourable Court that I saw Pastor Esther Bochaberi being killed on March 11, 2018 but I did not at all participate in her killing,” Mayienda told the Court.

The 11 suspects who are out on a Sh 500,000 bond each had initially appeared before a Kisii Court facing abduction charges after the Pastor was reported missing until her body was discovered one month later in a Sugar plantation in Migori County.

Their charges were amended from abduction to murder by a Kisii Court after which they appeared before Homa Bay High Court Judge Hellen Omondi where they denied the murder charges after which they were released on bond.

The family of the deceased Pastor who was buried at her Bokeira village home in Bonchari Constituency last week is represented by Advocate Stephen Kimaiyo while the 11 suspects are represented by Advocate Elijah Okemwa.

The 11 suspects are accused that on March 11, 2018 in Bokeira village,Kisii South Sub County in Kisii County they jointly murdered Pastor Esther Bochaberi with the hearing of the case set for June 13 this year.