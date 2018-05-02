What Uhuru's State of the Nation speech is likely to dwell on

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 11:12, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 12:29 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address to Kenyans at the National Assembly Chambers today.

The constitution requires the president to address the nation annually.

ALSO READ: Proposal to create PM post for Uhuru sparks debate

President Uhuru will likely tell Kenyans how far his administration’s has implemented pre-election promises as he cements his legacy.

The Wednesday's State of the Nation address will be the first of Kenyatta's second and last term as president.

He will certainly talk about his rapprochement with opposition politician Raila Odinga and the controversies the pact has attracted while reiterating that the detente has nothing to do with the 2022 elections.

The centrepiece will also touch on Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda which are ensuring food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

In keeping with the requirements of the Constitution, the President is expected to report to the nation on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the recognition of the national values and submit a report on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the republic.

This being a special sitting of Parliament, the State of the Nation Address will be attended by Members of the National Assembly as well as Senators.

A cross-section of guests such as cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, heads of constitutional commissions and independent offices, high commissioners and ambassadors serving in the country, as well as heads of state corporations.

The president is also likely to address the issues of corruption, the economy, devolution and national unity.

ALSO READ: Labour Day goodies